A former northern Michigan teacher and football coach has been sentenced to probation in an embezzlement case involving more than $5,000 in missing cash.
Jason G. Leonard was ordered Wednesday to serve a year of probation after earlier pleading guilty to embezzlement and illegal use of a debit card in a plea bargain offered by the Grand Traverse County prosecutor's office.
Leonard's sentence also includes 30 days in jail, but he won't have to serve the time behind bars if he follows the conditions of his probation.
Leonard coached the varsity football team and taught physical education at Kingsley Area Schools between 2014-2017, and also helped run his Kingsley Youth Wrestling program. The club's treasurer discovered that money was missing from the group's bank account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.