An ex-University of Michigan doctor who lost his job and medical license after child pornography allegations surfaced has been sentenced for sexual misconduct involving patients.
The Ann Arbor News reports 47-year-old Mark Hoeltzel of Ann Arbor was sentenced this week in a Washtenaw County court to 5-15 years in prison for second-degree criminal sexual conduct and 13 months to two years for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Hoeltzel apologized, saying he "did not honor my role as a physician." Hoeltzel, who was a pediatric rheumatology specialist, pleaded no contest in January.
Hoeltzel was sentenced last year to 10 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to online enticement of a minor. He practiced at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, before going to University of Michigan in 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.