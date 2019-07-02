A former FBI agent who investigated the Flint water scandal says the team was moving toward new charges when new prosecutors took over.
Andy Arena was ousted in February, and special prosecutor Todd Flood was removed in April.
Arena tells The Detroit News that no one spoke to him to understand how he was doing his job.
He's a veteran law enforcer who has investigated mobsters and former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.
Arena says investigators were months away from "dropping a heavy rock" -- more charges related to financial deals involving Flint's water.
The investigation now is being led by Fadwa Hammoud of the attorney general's office.
She and Attorney General Dana Nessel have repeatedly knocked Flood's team.
Hammoud dropped charges against eight people in June and said the probe was being reset.
