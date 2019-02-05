The former head of the FBI in Detroit has been removed from the Flint water criminal investigation.
The attorney general's office says Andy Arena has been "relieved" of his assignment with special prosecutor Todd Flood's team. A message seeking comment was left for Arena on Tuesday.
Arena was part of the team assembled in 2016 by then-Attorney General Bill Schuette. Arena has had a distinguished career in law enforcement, especially with the FBI in New York and Detroit.
The Flint water probe so far has resulted in seven misdemeanor plea deals and no felony convictions. The investigation now is being supervised by Fadwa Hammoud of the attorney general's office. She says Jeff Seipanko will be the new chief investigator.
Seipanko has been on the team for three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.