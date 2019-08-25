A 65-year-old Michigan man whose life sentence was reduced after serving 45 years in prison for murder says everyone is capable of redemption.
Abner Hines and four other men robbed a store in 1974. All of them were armed, and one of the other men shot and killed the store owner. Under state law at the time, all five were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole. But Gov. Rick Snyder cut Hines' sentence in December before leaving office.
Hines, who is black, tells the Detroit News that poor, African Americans aren't often considered for second chances. But despite the stigma, ex-convicts are redeemable.
Hines earned a bachelor's degree in business administration while in prison. He now works as an administrative assistant to his sister and is planning to pursue a master's degree in computer technology.
