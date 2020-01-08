A former sheriff's deputy in Michigan's southwestern Upper Peninsula has been charged in the sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy.
The EagleHerald in Marinette reports that Brian Helfert faces arraignment Jan. 22 on two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
He was arrested Monday and released after posting bond.
Documents obtained by the newspaper state the boy told Menominee city police that sexual contact occurred Nov. 10 while he was at Helfert's home.
Helfert was fired Dec. 19 from the sheriff's office where he worked as a school liaison officer and juvenile crime investigator.
The Associated Press left a message Wednesday seeking comment from Helfert's attorney.
Menominee is about 55 miles northwest of Green Bay, Wisconsin.
