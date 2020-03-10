A man who played football at the University of Michigan is suing the school and its board of regents, alleging the late Dr. Robert E. Anderson sexually abused him.
The lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Detroit seeks certification to be class action and aims to include anyone who says they were molested by the deceased school doctor.
The lawsuit identifies the plaintiff as John Doe. He says he was on an academic scholarship from 1989 to 1993 and played football for the Wolverines.
A message seeking comment on the lawsuit has been left with the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.