A former Michigan pastor who authorities say coerced underage girls to engage in sex acts online has pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.
The Times Herald of Port Huron reports 64-year-old Jack Woodburn entered the plea deal with prosecutors this week in U.S. District Court. He faces 15-30 years in prison when sentenced Jan. 8.
Defense lawyer Gerry Mason says Woodburn has been cooperative.
Woodburn is a licensed counselor. He was an associate pastor in Port Huron before retiring in 2018.
Charges were brought after investigators interviewed at 13-year-old girl from Texas, who recalled talking to someone online claiming to be 15. She told investigators the individual asked for sexually explicit photos.
Authorities traced the purported 15-year-old's IP address, which identifies a computer's location, back to Woodburn's Burtchville Township home.
