A former Michigan State University medical resident who authorities say sexually assaulted two women at a university health center and forced them to watch videos of him masturbating has been sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison.
The Lansing State Journal reports 33-year-old Michael Phinn of Fowlerville was sentenced Wednesday after earlier pleading guilty to charges including second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Phinn told the court he's "not a manipulator or a monster," and instead blamed the widespread availability of pornography. He says he "misinterpreted months of flirtatious behavior."
Phinn originally faced harsher charges, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Phinn worked in the MSU Neurology Clinic and police say the women weren't his patients. He was charged in October, about a week after the women reported allegations to police.
