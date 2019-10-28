Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon has been ordered to stand trial on charges she lied about her knowledge of allegations against now-imprisoned ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar.
Eaton County District Judge Julie Reincke ruled Monday.
Authorities say Simon knew in 2014 that Nassar had been accused of molesting a patient at a campus clinic. But Simon told police she knew only that a complaint had been filed against a sports doctor.
“Today’s decision to move forward with trial brings survivors another step closer to receiving the answers they deserve. After months of preliminary examination and thoughtful consideration by Judge Julie Reinke, we are ready to bring the facts to a jury of Ms. Simon’s peers," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
The ruling came after it was disclosed that Michigan State trustee Nancy Schlichting resigned Saturday over the governing board's decision to drop a promised independent investigation into the handling of complaints against Nassar.
Schlichting, who was appointed less than a year ago, says she could no longer serve after the board wouldn't proceed with the review.
“I respect Trustee Schlichting’s decision to step down and I hope Gov. Whitmer appoints someone committed to transparency, which includes waiving privilege on the nearly 6,000 documents our department has yet to see so that we may complete our comprehensive investigation," Nessel said.
