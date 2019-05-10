A former NFL player has settled a lawsuit against Michigan State University alleging his rights were violated when he was expelled after a sexual misconduct investigation.
The Detroit Free Press reports the settlement between Keith Mumphery and the East Lansing school was reached Thursday. The newspaper says a lawsuit filed against the university by the woman involved also has been settled.
Mumphery wasn't charged with a crime, but he said his NFL career was ruined after his 2016 expulsion from a graduate program was reported by news media a year later. The wide receiver was cut by the Houston Texans in 2017.
The federal lawsuit filed last May alleged Michigan State acted against Mumphery to "appease" a female student, despite inconsistencies about what happened between them in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.