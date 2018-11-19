A former state child abuse and neglect investigator accused of sexually assaulting a teenager will spend a year in jail and then four years on probation.
The Lansing State Journal reports that 34-year-old Daniel Hulings of Bath Township was sentenced Monday.
Hulings had pleaded no contest to two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was initially charged with seven counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Clinton County Prosecutor Chuck Sherman said the plea deal capped the amount of time Hulings would spend in jail at one year.
The victim wasn't associated with Hulings' work with Child Protective Services. Court records show the victim said she had sexual contact with Hulings on numerous occasions over a period of more than a year beginning when she was 16.
