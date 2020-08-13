An ex-teacher has been sentenced to prison for criminal sexual conduct with a student.
Michigan State Police detectives were contacted in December 2018 regarding a teacher who had an alleged sexual relationship with a student in 2006.
The complainant told detectives David Wayne Beckner was a teacher at the Grace Baptist Church/School in Otsego County when he engaged in a sexual relationship with the student, police said.
The female student is believed to have been 16 and 17-years-old at the time.
Beckner worked for the Grace Baptist Church from September of 2004 through June of 2007.
Beckner was charged with seven counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
He was living in West Virginia at the time, but he turned himself in on June 27, 2019.
Beckner pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a student on March 2, 2020.
He was sentenced to 120 months to 15 years in prison on Aug. 11, 2020.
