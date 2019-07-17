A former Mid-Michigan police chief is about to be sentenced for fraud.
“You couldn’t go anywhere without somebody saying something bad because you were from Oakley,” said Jennifer Zuckschwerdt, Oakley resident.
Oakley, a Saginaw County village home to fewer than 300 people, had more than 100 reserve police officers for years – including Kid Rock.
To get your badge, all you had to do was pay the former police chief a donation.
“He took advantage of a small town that needed help,” Zuckschwerdt said.
The controversial setup put in place by former Police Chief Robert Reznick sharply divided his critics and supporters.
“There’s a lot of neighbors with estranged relationships because of what one man was doing at the cost of everybody else,” said Phil Ellison, attorney.
Resnick will be sentenced on Thursday, July 18 for wire fraud and filing a false tax return. He obtained more than $10,000 a year in unreported, criminally derived income and never filed tax returns from 2010 to 2013, according to court documents.
This all stems from the reservationist recruitment.
“Hopefully it’ll finally bring some finality to push the fox completely out of the henhouse. Hopefully allow the folks in Oakley to resume life to some sense of normal,” Ellison said.
Reznick could face up to 18 months behind bars and will have to pay $124,000 in restitution.
TV5 reached out to Reznick’s attorney for a statement but has not heard back.
