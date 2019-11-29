Former United Auto Workers president Gary Jones has resigned his union membership.
The union announced Friday that the 62-year-old Jones had left the UAW, after stepping down as its chief earlier in November.
A widening federal bribery and embezzlement probe of the UAW has resulted in more than a dozen people being charged. Jones has not been charged, but federal agents searched his suburban Detroit home in August in connection with the investigation.
The UAW's International Executive Board had filed paperwork to expel him over allegations raised by the federal investigation. UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg confirmed to The Detroit News that Jones' dropping his UAW membership allows him to avoid a trial before UAW members next week.
