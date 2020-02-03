Investigators believe excessive speed and alcohol were contributing factors in a crash in Sanilac County that left one person injured.
It happened about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 on Peck Road near Wildcat Road in Lexington Township.
The initial investigation determined a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by a 55-year-old Croswell woman, was traveling eastbound on Peck Road when it was rear-ended by a 2012 Cadillac SUV, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.
The SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed and was driven by a 33-year-old man from Lexington, the sheriff's office said.
A passenger in the Equinox, a 59-year-old Croswell man, was treated on scene and transported to Port Huron McLaren Hospital for further treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.