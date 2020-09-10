Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Freeland Thursday night and many were excited about what they heard.
“We want a president of no fear not a president hiding in fear,” one attendee said.
“I’ve seen him on TV before, and he sort of gives the facts and then he lays a little bit of laughter in there, I like that,” another said.
Trump supporters stating their praise for the president's remarks here at the MBS International Airport.
In a campaign speech where he addressed Michigan jobs, the economy and even the building of the border wall.
All subjects that supporters like Ruben Garza were excited to hear.
“I'm a retired military, and I just want to know what's ahead and what's out there for the future,” Garza said.
And others like State Representative Matt Maddock and his wife Meshawn Maddock were in attendance as well, saying that the large crowd of people in attendance were absolutely thrilled.
“He's hitting on every point, he's coming hard on our governor he's coming hard on Joe Biden and the crowd was just eating it up,” Maddock said.
And as for the lack of social distancing and face masks at today's event.
Several supporters say they weren't concerned and were still willing to come out.
“We've got open hospital beds, we've got ventilators for everyone, it’s time to fight this thing back,” one supporter said. “Cause we can do it, that's what this nation is all about fighting.”
