The executive director of admissions at Central Michigan University is no longer employed at the university.
A CMU spokesperson confirmed Lee Furbeck is no longer at the university and Vice President of Student Recruitment and Retention Jennifer Dehaemers will take over the responsibilities of the executive director of admissions.
The university did not state if Furbeck was let go or left on his own. No further information was released on the matter.
This comes as CMU is making amends for accidentally posting a message to its online portal system telling students they have been awarded a Centralis Scholars Award, which includes full tuition, room and board, money toward books and supplies and a $5,000 “study away award.”
The following day, the school notified the students who saw the message of the mistake. CMU then announced it would compensate the students involved.
“We deeply regret the disappointment and frustration caused by the test message error in the student portal,” the university stated. “To make it right, we will be reaching out to each of the 58 students who saw the congratulatory message regarding the Centralis Scholarship and offering to increase their award amount to the equivalent of a full-tuition scholarship.”
