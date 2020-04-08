An executive order signed Wednesday allows for electronic signature when a signature is required on documents.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the executive order to help reduce in-person contact between people in Michigan.
“Encouraging the use of e-signatures and alternative means of notarization will protect more people and help us slow the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan,” Whitmer said.
The order allows for electronic signatures, remote notarizations, remote witness attestations and acknowledgments, and remote visitations.
