An executive order was issued Thursday sets guidelines for remote learning for K-12 schools.
Executive order 2020-65 suspends some restrictions for teacher evaluations due to the COPVID-19 Pandemic.
It also cancels in-person instruction for Great Start Readiness Programs and early childhood programs for the rest of the school year.
“I am so thankful for the tireless work of our frontline school employees who are working every day to ensure the continued education of Michigan’s kids,” Whitmer said. “Already, I have seen amazing stories of teachers doing their part and working hard to make sure their students have the resources they need. This order builds upon my previous order to ensure schools have the clear guidance they need to give Michigan students the best, most equitable education possible from the safety of their homes.”
The order also suspends certain requirements that districts won’t be able to complete like mandatory fire, lockdown, and tornado drills.
It also waives compulsory attendance requirements and truancy enforcement measures for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year.
Schools will have to complete plans with the following:
- Include a description of the methods used to provide alternative modes of instruction as well as a summary of materials, a description of methods to keep students at the center of education activities, a plan to deliver content in multiple ways to ensure access for all students, and a plan to manage and monitor learning.
- Include a budget outline estimating additional expenditures associated with the CoL Plan and sources of revenue to pay for those expenditures.
- Provide a description of methods the district will use to notify pupils and parents or guardians of the CoL Plan.
- Provide or arrange for continuation of food distribution to eligible pupils.
- Continue to pay school employees while redeploying staff to provide meaningful work in the context of the CoL Plan, subject to any applicable requirements of a collective bargaining agreement.
- Provide for evaluation of participation in the CoL Plan by pupils.
- Provide mental health supports to pupils affected by a state of emergency or state of disaster prompted by COVID-19.
- Include a plan for early childhood services, including Great Start Readiness Program, compliant with guidance issued by the Department.
