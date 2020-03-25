Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order clarifying unemployment expansion.
The order suspends the requirement to request a registration and work search order from their employer.
It also allows anyone with a current unemployment claim to get a six-week extension.
The order also expands cost-sharing with employers. A benefit paid to a claimant that is laid off or placed on a leave of absence will not be charges to the employer’s accounts.
Employers who unlawfully misclassify their workers and have underpaid their unemployment tax do not get the benefit of this enhanced cost-sharing, Whitmer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.