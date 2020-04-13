An executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extends the expiration date on Michigan driver’s licenses that would expire during the COVID-19 shutdown.
The order gives a temporary extension on expiring driver’s licenses, state ID cards and commercial vehicle registrations.
It doesn’t count toward suspended or revoked licenses.
The order takes effect April 13 at 11:59 a.m. and extends commercial vehicle registrations that expire on or before March 1 to June 30.
It also extends driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and commercial driver’s licenses that expire between March 1 and May 31 to June 30.
It also suspends penalties for driving with a recently expired but otherwise valid registration.
