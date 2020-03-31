Many nursing students in Michigan will be able to graduate and join the workforce after temporary changes to requirements due to COVID-19.
An executive order signed Tuesday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer allows 100 percent online learning to count for completion of nursing studies.
According to Delta College, this allows 70 of their nursing students to graduate this year after the coronavirus closed the school, canceled labs and clinicals and turned everything into online learning.
“Because of the high level of computerized simulations and scenario-based learning, which are already part of the curriculum, Delta’s nursing program’s ability to convert to 100 percent online instruction is outpacing that of other educational institutions statewide,” said Daisy McQuiston, associate professor and interim nursing coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.