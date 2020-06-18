Get used to wearing that face mask, you’ll be wearing them at least through July 15.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has singed Executive Order 2020-126 which extends measures to protect consumers and employees at grocery stores and pharmacies.
“Michigan has emerged as a national leader in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is more work to do to protect families from this virus. This executive order will help us continue to protect employees and customers at grocery stores and pharmacies,” Governor Whitmer said. “I encourage all Michiganders to practice social distancing and wear a face mask when they are out in public so we can protect the heroes on the front lines of this crisis and avoid a second wave of COVID-19.”
Through July 15, customers who can medically tolerate a face covering must wear one when entering a grocery store or pharmacy, according to the order.
Also, grocery stores and pharmacies must allocate at least two hours per week of shopping time for vulnerable populations.
Finally, the order states that if an employee tests positive for COVID-19, the business must notify other employees without infringing on private health information.
