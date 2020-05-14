An executive order will expand access and capacity for child care services for the essential workforce.
Also signed was an order to continue protection for residents and staff in long-term care facilities until May 20.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-83 and 2020-84 Wednesday night, May 13 and they replace her previous orders 2020-51 and 2020-50.
“This virus has created unprecedented challenges for people across the state, and by expanding access to child care for our frontline workers, we can give them peace of mind while they work to fight the spread and protect our families,” Gov. Whitmer said. “It is also necessary to continue to these important practices within long-term care facilities so we can continue to protect residents and staff from the spread of the virus. I am only extending this order for an additional week, and will continue to work with partners to further protect nursing home residents and staff beyond then. I look forward to hearing suggestions from the legislature to protect Michiganders from COVID-19 and am hopeful we can work on solutions together.”
Procedures will be established at long-term care facilities to protect the health and safety of employees and residents, according to Executive Order 2020-84.
According to the governor’s office, the order establishes standards for safety protocols at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to stop the spread of COVID-19.
This also establishes a network of nursing homes with separate units devoted to caring for COVID-19-affected patients, known as regional hubs.
Healthcare workers, first responders, and other workers will have child care available to them thanks to Executive Order 2020-83.
It allows expedited provisional licenses to expand the capacity of child care services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.