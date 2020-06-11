Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed executive orders extending eviction suspensions and protecting jail, juvenile detention center populations.
Executive order 2020-118 stops tenants and mobile homeowners from being able to be evicted through June 30.
“By extending the protection against eviction for non-payment we can ensure that COVID-19-infected individuals and vulnerable populations can isolate in the safety of their homes while continuing to protect incarcerated persons in our prisons, jails, and juvenile detention centers,” Whitmer said.
Executive order 2020-19 suspends transfers into and from Michigan Department of Corrections facilities unless jails adopt certain risk-reduction protocols.
The order also allows local law enforcement the flexibility in release vulnerable inmate who don’t pose a threat to the public.
