A traveling exhibit featuring the work of a late 19th century photojournalist who chronicled squalid conditions in New York City's immigrant communities is coming to Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
The exhibit called "Jacob A. Riis: How the Other Half Lives" opens Tuesday at The Keweenaw National Historical Park's Calumet Visitor Center. It features photographs, journals, and personal correspondence of Riis (REES), a Danish immigrant who sought to illustrate and publicize societal problems he encountered as a reporter.
The exhibit combines for the first time papers the Riis family gave to the Library of Congress with his photographs from the Museum of the City of New York's collection.
The exhibit, part of the National Endowment for the Humanities' "On the Road" program, runs through Oct. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.