An exhibition series that explores the past, present and future of Muslims in southeastern Michigan is preparing to open in Dearborn.
Halal Metropolis is set to launch a roughly three-month exhibition Jan. 17 at University of Michigan-Dearborn's Stamelos Gallery Center with a reception that includes food and a performance by the Maples Elementary School Arabic Music Ensemble.
Organizers say the series aims to examine one of the largest and most diverse Muslim populations in the U.S. that still remains "unusually silent" within the region's larger narrative.
During its run, the exhibition plans a gallery talk by its team, and panel discussions on food and fashion.
