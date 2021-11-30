After two years of construction and renovation, an expansion at Ascension St. Mary’s Emergency Care Center is complete.
The facility has been transformed into a modern-day emergency care and level two trauma center.
The $17.6 million expansion includes the construction of 12,600 square-foot building that was added to the front of the hospital, which includes 24 treatment rooms and two state-of-the-art trauma rooms. The new building also improves access for ambulances and visitors.
“We have dreamt of this for years, and now, seeing the new emergency care center come to fruition is so rewarding,” said Dr. Stephanie Duggan, regional president and CEO ofAscension Michigan Northern Ministries. “When Ascension announced its commitment to our northern hospitals in May 2018, and provided an initial $50 million investment, this dream started to become reality. The expanded medical facility will provide an increase in capacity, enhance the flow of patient care and improve access.”
According to the hospital, patient care guided the building’s design. Significant excavation work was used to build a covered ambulance entry that can accommodate multiple vehicles and provides a drop-off and pick-up site during inclement weather.
“Ascension's recent announcement of an additional $125 million investment for Ascension Michigan’s northern health ministries is evidence of their continued commitment to the communities we are privileged to serve. It is a validation of what we have been working towards,” Duggan said. “It’s all about patients, they are at the center of everything we do. It’s also a testament to our front line caregivers and medical providers who continue to fulfill our Mission of caring for all. We will continue to be here for generations to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.