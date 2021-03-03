Michiganders over the age of 50 will soon be able to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine.
On Wednesday, the state announced starting Monday, residents 50 and older with pre-existing conditions, disabilities and other medical vulnerabilities will be eligible. Then two weeks later, everyone 50 and older will be able to register for a vaccine. These new groups also include those who care for children with special healthcare needs.
The latest expansion on vaccine eligibility is a big relief for Danielle Steinbauer.
"I’ve been watching friends, friends that I have in other states that have kids with SMA get vaccinated and of course I’m excited, but I’m also like, ‘when's my turn going to be?’ Because based on the timeline, my turn's going to be in the last group," she said.
Her 3-year-old daughter Meredith has a rare disease and struggled to breath even with a cold. But there's another issue.
"Just because I’m now eligible, am I actually going to be able to get it anytime soon? My mom was eligible from the beginning and she was on our county's waitlist for months," Steinbauer said.
As a Gladwin County resident, Steinbauer getting a shot is part of Steve Hall and the Central Michigan District Health Department's job - as well as preparing for a surge in vaccine.
"I think we have the capability to ramp up but a lot of that goes into planning that we've been doing all along. It's, we all, in terms of local health departments, have mass vaccination plans that we've been working on for years and we're actually getting to put those to use right now," Hall said.
Despite the need for more manpower for vaccine clinics at times, he said central Michigan is ready for more doses.
"As we move forward, I think the state will get more and more vaccine to more entities as well because at this point, private providers, even if they're registered for the vaccine, they're not getting the vaccine yet,” he said. “We can expand the pharmacy programs, things like that."
All Michiganders over 50 will be eligible March 22. According to the state health department, more than 40 percent of residents age 65 and older have been vaccinated so far.
