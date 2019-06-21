The grass is cut, the fields are painted, and the massive Midwest Regional Youth Soccer Championships are ready to kick off in Mid-Michigan.
About 15,000 tournament-goers will be in Saginaw Township over the next few days to work their way up the bracket, with hopes of taking home a trophy.
The tournament is all fun and games, but traffic for the township will be a lot of trouble.
“You’re going to have to go around to the next block to Bay Road then go around,” Saginaw Township Police Sgt. Scott Malace said.
For much of the next week, Malace’s new office is at the intersection of McCarty and Mackinaw in Saginaw Township.
From Friday until next Wednesday, the Saginaw Township Police Department will be rerouting traffic thanks to the U.S. Midwest Regional Youth Soccer Championships tournament.
To help the influx of traffic, the intersection will be flashing reds in both directions. McCarty Road will be closed to through traffic from Fortune Boulevard west to Mackinaw Road from 6 a.m. until the end of the last game. However, the road will be open as a westbound one-way for those with a paid parking pass.
“We ask citizens from this area, the township, to avoid Mackinaw and McCarty if possible because there is going to be traffic back-ups periodically as the games get out. We’re going to try and make that flow as quickly and easily as we can,” Malace said.
The department added two more officers on overtime to combat the confusion.
Police will also be monitoring parking on residential streets.
In addition to traffic detours, homeowners are putting up signs to remind people not to park in their neighborhoods.
While 15,000 more drivers on the road might be extra work for the police, they are actually excited for visitors to see what Mid-Michigan is all about.
“It brings a lot of people into the area and shows what the tri-city region has to offer,” Malace said.
