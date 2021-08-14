The Bay City Department of Public Safety is telling residents to expect traffic delays Monday through Friday from Aug. 23 through the month of October because of trailers carrying over-sized loads traveling from Bay Aggregate to M-15 using Independence Bridge.
The vehicles are required to have escorts while carrying to over-sized loads.
Traffic will be stopped at these locations to allow the convoys to pass:
- Independence Bridge.
- Wilder Ave. and Patterson Road.
- Trumbull and Woodside Ave.
- Trumbull and Center Ave.
- Columbus Ave. at Tuscola Street.
The closed intersections will happen between around 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. The closure times will differ based on the convoys start time and length but should not last longer than 20 minutes.
