The vaccinations available to put the COVID-19 virus down are raising plenty of questions about its safety, efficacy, and potential side effects.
McLaren Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Darell Stuart said people should absolutely get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Just be aware that for maybe 12 to 24 hours after the vaccine they might notice feeling a little bit achy and tired, maybe some low-grade fever, just a little bit of headache,” Stuart said.
After receiving the vaccine, good things are happening in the body, but people might feel bad.
“But that's all just kind of symptoms of your body's immune system responding to the vaccine and starting to make antibodies,” Stuart said.
The vaccine should not interrupt any of the prescriptions or react adversely with regular medications. The only exception is if a person is on a short course of the steroid Prednisone.
“It might be best in those settings to wait until you're off the Prednisone, but as far as other routine medications, I don't believe there's anything you really have to stop,” Stuart said.
Pfizer's vaccine said the vaccine is still effective after six months. Some experts estimate it may last a full year.
TV5 was soliciting specific questions on our Facebook page from viewers. Among them: “why should anyone get the vaccine if you can still get the virus and can still spread the virus? I’m missing something I think, how am I protecting myself or anyone else?”
Stuart said people will get robust protection from contracting COVID-19 and receive less severe symptoms.
“It's actually going to have a very positive impact on reducing transmission within the community,” Stuart said.
Another viewer asked how are the vaccine companies able to know and report the effectiveness and protection rate on a vaccine that is so new?
“But they were able to see in their trials which led to their emergency use authorization that there were definite decreases in symptomatic infection and especially in hospitalization,” Stuart said.
A viewer also wants to know is there an estimated time frame those fully vaccinated will need a booster by? If the pharmaceutical company estimates are proven right, probably not for a year after being fully inoculated.
