The latest COVID-19 surge continues to break records, and overwhelm hospitals across Michigan. State officials say over the past three days the state is averaging more than 14,000 new confirmed cases.
Health experts say as the more contagious Omicron variant becomes the most dominant, vaccinations and booster shots become even more crucial in the fight against the pandemic.
One local expert said mid-Michigan is lagging behind in administering the booster.
“We can’t have the virus changing and us doing the status quo thinking that we’re going to win this battle,” said Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, Ear Nose and Throat doctor.
Mukkamala said that is where booster shots come in. Especially as the Omicron variant continues to surge.
“Omicron has shown us without getting boosted your immunity may be at 20 to 30 percent. After boosting it becomes north of 70 percent,” Mukkamala said.
Dr. Mukkamala said you are less likely to get sick, and if you do get sick, the symptoms are likely to be less severe. In Genesee County, with a population of around 406,000, Mukkamala said only about 80,000 have received their booster shots
In Saginaw County, that number is around 47,000. The amount of Bay County residents to receive a booster shot is more than 27,000 and Midland County has more than 22,000.
“Definitely a lot of room to raise the immunity especially as it comes to this variant,” Mukkamala said.
Genesys Hospital has more than 100 patients, McLaren close to 80, and Hurley almost 70.
Mukkamala said around 75 to 80 percent of those patients are unvaccinated. 90 percent of patients who need ventilators are unvaccinated.
“We’re still looking at another week or two of worsening conditions in our healthcare systems,” Mukkamala said.
He said remaining unvaccinated is unwise because Omicron is proving that even being fully vaccinated is not enough.
“You’ve got immunity, but it could be much better and keep you much safer if you get boosted,” Mukkamala said.
