An infectious diseases expert from the Central Michigan University College of Medicine says vaccinated people can get the COVID-19 virus, but the rate of infection remains low.
"To have a vaccine efficacy of above 90 percent was a miracle," Dr. Nicholas Haddad from Central Michigan University’s College of Medicine.
Even with high efficacy rates of the COVID-19 vaccine, cases are breaking through in fully vaccinated people.
"There is a low rate of breakthrough infection. Which is defined as an infection two weeks after completion of the vaccine. And that's around two percent," Dr. Haddad said.
Dr. Haddad said that estimated two percent breakthrough rate is for the more vaccine resistant, more infectious Delta Variant. He said previous forms of COVID-19 are better represented by a breakthrough rate of under one percent.
"A breakthrough rate of two percent for any form of disease is way, way better than the actual mortality caused by the virus itself," Dr. Haddad said.
Even when a rare breakthrough happens, serious complications are even more rare.
"They are still very effective at preventing serious disease and preventing people getting hospitalized and dying from the virus itself," Dr. Haddad said.
He said older people, 65 and above, are at a higher risk of having a breakthrough infection. Same goes for immuno-compromised individuals.
Dr. Haddad said still it is better to get the vaccine, than have it be too late.
"A risk versus benefit analysis, that's how we think in medicine. The risk of the vaccine is way tiny, the benefit is very high. Whereas the risk of infection is very very high, and we know that people die because of it," Haddad said.
