A growing number of clinics nationwide offering the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have paused operations this week after "adverse reactions" were reported.
Federal health officials have been evaluating incidents in four states, creating new concern for those hesitant to receive a vaccine.
Eleven people suffered reactions at a clinic in Denver. The reactions ranged from dizziness to nausea, and caused a temporary shut down at the site. Other reports came from Iowa, Georgia, and North Carolina.
U of M Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Daniel Kaul calls vaccine fears unwarranted with millions of uneventful doses being administered.
“And except for the same kinds of adverse events that we see or side effects that we've seen with other vaccines like sore shoulder, occasional fever, there really hasn't been any concern for severe adverse reaction,” Kaul said.
State and federal health officials are reassuring the public there is no need to fear getting the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The CDC is aware of the dizziness and other reactions.
“These vaccines have been shown to be safe and really incredibly effective, particularly at preventing severe COVID-19 and hospitalization from COVID,” Kaul said.
The distribution of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is expected to fall to just 700,000 doses to states next week, an 85 percent drop in doses due in part to a factory mix-up.
In Michigan, health officials can't afford to lose any public confidence in being vaccinated as health experts again confirm the shots are safe and effective.
