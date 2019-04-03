President Donald Trump is proposing closing the southern border with Mexico, which means that US automakers that rely on parts from Mexico will have to find another source.
Northwood University Administrator and auto industry expert Tim Nash believes closing the Mexican border would open the door to financial peril.
Nash said if that if President Trump closes the border, millions of people in the auto industry would be affected.
“If we shut down completely the U.S. border with Mexico, it literally could tip the U.S. economy into recession,” Nash said. “You’re talking about $1.5 trillion total of the U.S. GDP. And you’re talking about close to two million people that are employed directly and indirectly from manufacturing to selling automobiles here in the U.S.”
Nash said those lost jobs would have a huge financial impact on the local economies, saying that the ripple effect could mean at least another half trillion to the economy.
According to Nash, at least 85% of all vehicles, foreign and domestic, made in the U.S. have parts from Mexico. Nash said he does appreciate the President’s concern over border security, but he wants national lawmakers to find a way to strike a balance between national security and economic prosperity.
“Congress both Republicans and Democrats need to grow up. They need to work with the President and they need to do something logically to secure the border much more than it is today,” Nash said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.