Tax season is officially under way and the Internal Revenue Service is expecting delays due to a number of factors.
The beginning of tax season comes with a warning for parents as changes in the tax law have the potential to delay your refund.
Debbie Kinnish, the owner of Darby Tax Service of Grand Blanc, said the pandemic changed a specific tax credit.
"The most important change had to do with the child tax credit," Kinnish said.
It went up and half of it was released over a six-month period. Kinnish said knowing the exact amount is critical.
"So, people are going to receive a letter. They went out in December," Kinnish said.
Residents who did not receive this letter can find the amount they received on IRS.gov, or in their bank account.
"We need to know that amount. They'll get the remainder of any credit available on their tax return," Kinnish said.
Another important number to pay attention to is the amount received from stimulus checks.
"That's one of the things that could really slow down a tax return this year. You need to know the right information," Kinnish said.
It is these kinds of errors that caused a backlog of close to ten million returns from 2020. The IRS is still working through this backlog.
"Last year, people had to report the amount of stimulus, and sometimes they took a guess. They didn't remember. And that is what the IRS is having to go through by hand now," Kinnish said.
Kinnish believes these problems will not add onto the already massive backlog.
"No. I don't think so, because last year there were late tax law changes, we were really dealing with it on the fly. Some of those changes were made in March, far into the season. This year we know what we're looking for," Kinnish said.
She said taxpayers shouldn't procrastinate and should not rule out consulting a professional.
"If you are filing you own return, if you have any kind of question, I wouldn't just push that send button, I'd make sure that you double check and see if you can get it answered," Kinnish said.
