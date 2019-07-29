Detroit is the center of attention for the 2020 presidential race.
On July 30, 10 democratic candidates will take the stage to debate issues that America is facing.
“I really hope we see some major issues discussed,” said Mott Community College Professor Paul Rozykic. “It’s going to be hard with 10 different candidates on the stage each night, but I think it’s going to be key to get those issues out there in some way.”
Experts feel the Flint Water Crisis should be one of those issues discussed.
“I think it’ll be mentioned. I think Flint has really gotten to be kind of the poster child for the water issue nationwide, and I think it will be mentioned by at least some of the candidates,” Rozykic said.
Another one of the issues he said citizens wanted to hear discussed is employment.
“Jobs and economic growth, both those for Detroit and Flint are critical issues for the state of Michigan as well,” Rozykic said.
Rozykic said the debate is important for the state because Michigan is a key swing state that’s gone Democratic for the past 30-years, except for 2016 during the presidential race.
“Oh, it was very surprising. Nobody expected it. Michigan was considered to be a safe Democratic state for a long time,” Rozykic said.
He said the state will be a major battleground in 2020. He said he will have to see if the state is going to go back to its traditional Democratic voting or a repeat of 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.