The expert who exposed the city of Flint’s lead crisis spoke with students at Saginaw Valley State University about her role in uncovering the crisis.
Mona Hanna-Attisha, a pediatrician, also addressed the latest discoveries of lead found in the drinking water of two Michigan cities; Benton harbor and Hamtramck.
“I think one of the really great things that happened after Flint is that we shined a spotlight on water issues all over the nation,” said Mona Hanna-Attisha. “I am not surprised about these other water crises.”
She said it was something she warned congress of while testifying just a few months ago regarding the water infrastructure bill.
“During that testimony I said Flint's water crisis wasn't the first, it wasn't the worst, and it wasn't the last,” Hanna-Attisha said. “The most important thing when it comes to lead in water is, we need to get the lead out of our pipes we need to pass the infrastructure bill.”
"Dr. Mona", as she is often called, sees the infrastructure bill as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to remove lead pipes.
"We also need to strengthen our drinking water rules. Michigan has the strongest lead and copper rule in the nation, but there's a lot more that we can do to make sure that water crisis does not continue to happen,” Hanna-Attisha said.
She believes the federal infrastructure the bill will prevent more Michigan cities from falling victim to having an essential component to living tainted.
“I am hoping the ones that we are seeing right now will be the last that we will finally invest in replacing our lead pipes to finally remove this poison that's flowing through our drinking,” Hanna-Attisha said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.