When the temperature dropped last year, COVID-19 cases spiked, but the first day of fall this year may have a brighter outlook.
"The optimistic side of me says yes we will have a less of a problem this coming winter with more vaccination, and now that we know how to deal with it, but again it's hard to predict for sure,” said Nicholas Haddad, an Infectious disease specialist.
Haddad said numbers are looking better.
"This is the big bad surge we had back in November. And now this is the current surge across the united states. You can see that the peak has been achieved, unfortunately reached, and then we're coming down it looks like,” Haddad said.
The COVID-19 scenario modeling hub, a group of researchers who project where the virus is headed, predicted kids will get vaccinated and another variant won't emerge, meaning less cases and deaths.
"The number of daily deaths has been really lower this time around. Again, most of those who have died are primarily unvaccinated, around ninety percent. And we know from the local hospital data, especially in our tri city area, that this is also true,” Haddad said.
It's important to remember though, these are models, this virus, is unpredictable.
"I think we have the tool to change the course of this pandemic if we follow what should be done. The numbers are encouraging from what I’ve seen, on these models, but I don't know if we can rely on them to say hey, we're on better ground,” Haddad said.
Haddad also emphasized the importance of flu shots. He said they're seeing more of those cases now too.
