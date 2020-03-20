Arthur Hill and Saginaw High are looking like ghost towns. Schools are shut down as the Coronavirus quarantine continues and many teachers and students are doing online lessons.
But the Department of Education is saying online schooling won’t count toward instructional time.
The president of the Michigan Teacher’s Union says that could extend the school year.
“What the state is saying is they can’t guarantee that 75 percent of students across the state are actually engaged in the virtual learning,” Paula Herbart said, from the Michigan Education Association.
State legislation says at least 3 in 4 children need to be getting the lessons for the time to count toward the school year but not every kid has the same resources to access online learning.
“That’s in question, that’s the conundrum here,” Herbart said. “And we’re going to have to work together to solve that problem.”
If the legislature doesn’t change the standards or count the days, the school year could extend or cause other problems.
“Could it cause a kid in third grade, let’s say this goes longer than two weeks, would the kid still be in 3rd grade the next school year or would they move on?” Herbart said. “Or is that up in the air? That’s up in the air.”
The education association urges parents to contact their legislators.
The MEA will work on solutions as well.
