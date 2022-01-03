On Monday, the FDA approved Pfizer's third shot for anyone over the age of 12 and for certain immunocompromised children five years and older.
Dr. Bobby Mukkamala talked about Pfizer booster shots for 12-to 15-year-old kids five months after their second dose.
"I think it's a great development. I mean that anything we can do to raise the level of immunity safely in as many people as possible, the less opportunity there is for a virus to replicate and then mutate," Mukkamala said.
The food and drug administration has approved additional inoculations for that age group. Kid’s age five through 11 who are immunocompromised are also eligible.
Mukkamala said if your child is in this category, make sure to get them their booster.
"Their immune system has already reacted; they've already got the antibodies. We just want them to have more antibodies because you see what's going on around town. We have a positivity rate and a hospitalization rate that's higher than it's ever been since the beginning of this," Mukkamala said.
Mukkamala said the side effects from the booster should be similar to the second dose.
"I have yet to hear about kids that are down and out for days after this vaccination. I mean the kids are resilient. You know, their sore arm isn't stopping them from going out to play the next day. And so, they handle this very well," Mukkamala said.
Mukkamala acknowledges that for most kids, COVID-19 isn't as serious for them as it can be in adults. He wants people to remember it's about more than just getting children vaccinated.
"So, it's not just about the person who's getting the shot in the arm, it's for the family and friends around that person that we're trying to protect by getting that shot and the same thing can be said for children," Mukkamala said.
