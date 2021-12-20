Some health officials say this year's flu shot may not be as effective this year.
The current shot might be a bad match for the dominant strain circulating so far this season according to a recent study.
One local doctor said it may be too early to tell how effective the flu shot is.
"The WHO predicts the vaccine based on previous years circulating strain," said Dr. Nicholas Haddad, from the CMU College of Medicine.
Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania said the prediction for this year's flu shot maybe a major mismatch to the dominant strain of influenza. Haddad said not to doubt the shot’s efficacy quite yet.
"This is very early to say that the current flu vaccine is not working. Even if we have one or two strains within the vaccine that is not the perfect match," Haddad said.
He explains the current flu vaccine has four influenza types, two type As, and two type Bs.
"This is why there are four strains in the vaccine, even if the circulating strain in any community is a bit different, then it should be hit by another in the vaccine," Haddad said.
Dr. Haddad said each year the flu shot's efficacy ranges based on how accurate the World Health Organization's prediction is and it's not uncommon for it to be a little off.
"It does happen that there is no perfect concordance between the circulating influenza strains and the vaccines. And that explains the effectiveness that ranges between a low of 30 percent to a high of 60 or 70 percent," Haddad said.
He assures even if the shot ends up with a lower efficacy rate, it is still smart to get the jab.
"I would advise people to embrace it. The effectiveness is defined by preventing disease severity or hospitalization or even death. We know for the past ten years, on average, the influenza vaccination has prevented around 40,000 deaths per year," Haddad said.
