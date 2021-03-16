The lack of sports and overall uncertainty that the pandemic has brought upon teens is hurting their mental wellbeing, according to Barb Smith founder of a Suicide Resource Network.
"Kids are not mentally healthy right now," said Mt, Pleasant mother Breanne Moeggenberg.
Moeggenberg is a mother of three teens and said she's experienced the pandemic's toll on their mental health firsthand.
"As a parent this year, mental health has literally been my concern with my kids," she said.
She's not alone. According to a study done by the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, 46 percent of parents are noticing new or worsening mental health conditions in their teen.
One in three teen girls and one in five teen boys reported experiencing new or worsening anxiety in the past year.
Smith said it boils down to one main issue.
"The uncertainty is the number one for anxiety and depression,” she said. “The uncertainty about the future. If we think about our youth, there's a lot of uncertainty about not playing sports, not seeing their friends."
Moeggenberg said it’s about more than just sports.
"When kids play, they learn,” she said. “And when they learn, they grow. So, what has happened with our kids? They're not inspired, they're not empowered, they're not being engaged."
Smith said improving kids' mental health in these times of uncertainty starts with adults
"Our youth need us to increase that protective factor,” she said. “We need to bring some certainty, when they're feeling uncertain. We as adults have to really surround them and empower them."
