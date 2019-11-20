American automakers at odds. General Motors is filing a federal lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler.
GM is claiming that Fiat Chrysler bribed UAW officials to get lower labor costs in previous contracts with the union.
FCA responded to the suit calling it "meritless" and that it's ready to fight back.
“What General Motors alleges is that Chrysler bribed some of the top officials at the United Auto Workers and we're not sure who all of them are,” said economist Tim Nash.
If the allegations prove to be true, this could be devastating for Fiat Chrysler.
“They're suing over the fact that Chrysler worked special agreements in the 2009/2011 and 2015 contracts,” Nash said.
Nash says, those agreements were led by Fiat Chrysler's late chairman Sergio Marchionne.
Those special agreements gave Chrysler an advantage over both General Motors and Ford.
“This will mean incredible penalties and damages both money and lawsuits by the federal government and by General Motors.
Nash says those bribes included large cash payments and more.
“They're saying that it was everything from millions of dollars in cash payments as well as other non-dollar bribes,” Nash said.
General Motors calling the entire situation a conspiracy. Nash, saying, if that’s the case Chrysler could be in serious trouble.
“This is going to be very damaging to Chrysler,” he said. “It's going to be, I would say, extremely difficult. It’s going to cost the company billions of dollars in fines and lawsuits.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.