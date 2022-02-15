Michigan has seen its daily coronavirus cases falling over the past week for the first time since the holiday season when the Omicron variant surged hospitalizing a record number of residents and breaking daily case records.
Monday the state reported its lowest number of daily cases since early fall.
Between Friday and Monday there were more than 5300 new COVID-19 cases. That averages out to just under 18-hundred daily cases.
The state also reported 60 new deaths.
Michigan is seeing about an 80 percent drop in COVID-19 cases from January. The country is seeing a 75 percent drop.
"There is no way COVID will go away. I mean, there is no way," said Dr. Nicholas Haddad, CMU infectious disease specialist.
Haddad said more surges are likely.
"COVID is going to stay, and it's hard to say that, but I think that you know, luckily, the most recent variant, omicron, was milder, so hopefully, the next variant will also be mild, or people will be more immune to it," Haddad said. "As more people have been vaccinated, as more people get the virus, more will be immune, and we will ultimately reach a level of acceptable immunity."
Haddad believes coming up this year is a fourth booster shot, especially for the most vulnerable.
"There are reports of waning of immunity with time. Again, it is protective, but it does go down with time, the level of immunity. And this is normal, normal for coronaviruses," Haddad said.
There is light at the end of the tunnel. Haddad said this could be the year when COVID-19 fades into a seasonal virus, instead of one that dominates headlines.
"Some of the more vulnerable, such as HIV patients, they all are, most of them are vaccinated and boosted, and very few have gotten COVID. So, I do encourage them to go and live life normally. Be careful if they are seeing unvaccinated individuals, to be wearing masks," Haddad said.
Haddad also recommended getting back to preventative appointments, and getting all your other vaccines, like the flu or shingles.
