The state of Michigan is dealing with a massive spike of coronavirus.
Mid-Michigan is seeing its most concerning coronavirus spikes in regions of the Thumb.
"Right now in Huron County, over 30 percent of the tests we take are positive. Tuscola County is about 20 to 22 percent," said Norman Chapin, chief medical officer at McLaren Bay and Thumb Regions. "The strains that we're seeing now are more contagious, more communicable."
Chapin said people have relaxed their social distancing and mask wearing.
"People have relaxed their vigilance a little bit. They're not as conscientious about wearing the masks, about socially isolating," Chapin said.
Chapin said even though the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital is rising, the amount of people losing their lives hasn't followed suit.
"My sense is the mortalities that we're seeing are less as a percentage of our total cases than they were back in November and December," Chapin said.
Chapin wants to remind people there are other serious health issues besides COVID-19 that need to be addressed. If residents are not feeling well and wondering if they should go to the hospital, Chapin said the answer to that question is yes.
"When you have an emergency, you need to seek medical care. And we will make sure that we can keep you safe during that emergency while we're treating you," Chapin said.
