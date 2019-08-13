Health experts are issuing a warning to parents following the death of a one-month-old baby in Tuscola County.
Police said the baby’s death was due to unsafe sleep practices.
“You know, in a pediatric world we do see kids that come in that had sudden unexplained apnea, had incidents where they were found unresponsive, and some of it is positional asphyxia,” said Nancy Dole, nursing education specialist.
Dole said that suffocation is something that infants can easily be at risk of while asleep.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 75 percent of sleep-related deaths in infants occurred in an unsafe sleep location.
Dole said prevention is key.
“Don’t put babies in car-seats and swings to sleep because until they can have really good air control, they could flop, and it could obstruct their airflow,” Dole said.
That’s not the only danger, parents should also make sure they avoid sleeping with their baby during the early stages.
“Parents are exhausted and if they fall asleep and baby gets underneath them, they may not feel baby under there,” Dole said.
It’s recommended that babies sleep in the same room as their parents but in their own crib.
Experts suggest laying your baby flat on its back without any pillow or toys in the crib.
“Nothing fluffy, nothing soft and squishy. It needs to be a firm flat surface,” Dole said.
While in the crib, it is best to swaddle or use one blanket.
“We just really want the baby in either one blanket that’s tucked around them and not up around their face or the sleep sacks,” Dole said.
If you would like to learn more safe sleep habits, click here.
