Fully vaccinated Americans are being asked to roll up their sleeves again after The CDC and Biden administration recommended anyone who received a Pfizer of Moderna vaccine get a booster shot.
For people with compromised immune symptoms by an illness, treatment, or both, the third booster shot should be a no-brainer.
“Patients with reduced immunity would need to improve that immunity by a third dose or a booster dose,” said Dr. Nicholas Haddad, Central Michigan University College of Medicine.
The White House and other experts are pushing for a third vaccine dose for all people eight months after reaching full vaccination status. Dr. Haddad, while not in disagreement, doesn't know if the results demand for it yet. Haddad said as far as he's personally concerned, he would take the third shot.
“I would take a third shot to protect myself and my loved ones around me and my patients too. I do believe that eventually we may require boosting, as we do with the flu for example. The flu shot is a yearly booster. Other vaccines require a booster every five years or ten years so, it's going to be along those lines,” Haddad said.
For people who received the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine, Haddad said there is not enough information yet.
“I think eventually we would have enough information to support another dose. But at this point in time, we do not have enough information to say go ahead,” Haddad said.
Side effects after boosters will most likely mimic the original at roughly the same severity and easily treated with over-the-counter pain relievers. Booster and third shot are synonymous terms, but if a third shot becomes part of the standard regimen, the term booster will be obsolete.
Haddad said people should be getting a vaccine shot for the protection
“Because we know right now whoever's getting seriously ill with covid is unvaccinated. Yes, there are breakthrough infections too but they're predominantly mild and people get over it,” Haddad said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.